Cybersecurity: Tek Experts To Open Microsoft Technology-powered Operations In Lagos

Tek Experts, a leading global provider of technical talent solutions, has announced plans to open a new Security Operations Centre (SOC) under its cyber- security business, Cytek in Victoria Island, Lagos. Backed by Microsoft’s industry-leading AI-enabled Sentinel platform, the company said the SOC will deliver a full suite of cutting-edge cyber- security solutions, providing round-the-clock protection for government entities and businesses with operations in Nigeria and West Africa.

“The Tek Experts managed SOC is operated by a team of cybersecurity experts and is based on a solid and innovative methodology. “Leveraging Microsoft’s AI-powered technology, cyber threats can be pinpointed and investigated at a pace that far exceeds human capability. This will enable Tek Experts to identify potential threats with forensic accuracy and devise and implement mitigation plans at superior speed,” the Founder of YNV Group, Yaniv Natan, said.

He added: “Nigeria has always been a strategically im- portant market for us, so we are excited to establish a presence in Lagos. Our intercontinental network means we are in the unique position of being able to deliver genuinely seamless, 24/7, “follow the sun” cyber- security services, all powered by Microsoft’s world-class AI technology. “We are delighted to provide Nigeria’s tech, financial, and business community with the confidence to expand rapidly in the knowledge they have the best cybersecurity tools at their disposal.”

Also speaking the Microsoft Country Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, Ola Williams, said: “We actively seek opportunities to help clients gain easier access to our technology, which is why we’re excited that Tek is establishing their SOC on Microsoft technology. We look forward to working closely together to integrate Tek Experts’ cybersecurity expertise with our AI capability to protect businesses and organizations in Nigeria against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.”

The SOC will operate from Tek Experts’ current location on Victoria Island, with 24/7 security with uninterrupted electricity support up to 20 days of backup. The Lagos SOC is Tek’s first in Africa, and builds on its international presence, with a network spanning North America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and the African continent.