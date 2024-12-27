Cybersecurity: Operators Turn To AI To Tackle Fraudulent Mobile Calls

Share

As cybercrime and fraudulent mobile calls continue to plague Nigeria, experts are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to combat these growing threats.

Telecommunications companies are now deploying AI to filter suspicious calls and texts. By integrating natural language processing (NLP) and voice recognition technologies, AI systems can flag and block calls originating from known fraudulent networks.

Cybercrime has surged in recent years, with reports of phishing, ransomware, and identity theft reaching all-time highs. Fraudulent mobile calls— ranging from impersonation scams to robocalls designed to extract personal or financial information—have become particularly rampant.

With the nation ranking high on global cybercrime indices, the deployment of advanced AI systems is seen as a pivotal step toward securing digital spaces and restoring trust in communication networks.

Nigeria’s rapid digital transformation has been accompanied by a surge in cybercrime, ranging from phishing and identity theft to sophisticated online scams.

Similarly, fraudulent mobile calls, often used for social engineering attacks and financial fraud, have disrupted businesses and targeted individuals across the country.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that fraudrelated phone calls cost US consumers over $9 billion in 2023, a 30 per cent increase from the previous year.

Similar trends have been observed globally, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently reported that over 40 million mobile users have experienced fraudulent calls, leading to significant financial losses and emotional distress.

Experts believe AI-powered solutions could revolutionise Nigeria’s fight against cybercrime. “By analysing large datasets in real-time, AI can detect anomalies, predict potential attacks, and automate responses to neutralize threats.

“AI enables us to identify patterns that would take humans days or weeks to uncover. With machine learning algorithms, we can detect and block fraudulent calls or phishing attempts before they cause harm,” a cybersecurity analyst based in Lagos, Dr. Amina Olatunji, said.

The Nigerian government, in collaboration with private firms, has also initiated projects to integrate AI into the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) recently launched a programme to train cybersecurity professionals in AI tools and techniques.

“AI is not just a tool, it’s a necessity in today’s digital age. We’re committed to investing in AI-driven solutions to safeguard our citizens and businesses,” an NCC official said.

Meanwhile, despite the optimism, experts warned of challenges in implementing AI systems, noting that limited access to quality data, high implementation costs, and the risk of cybercriminals using AI for malicious purposes remain key concerns.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using AI themselves, creating more sophisticated phishing schemes and deepfake audio or video calls that are harder to detect.

Moreover, the use of AI raises concerns about data privacy and the ethical implications of large-scale surveillance.

“We must ensure that AI-driven solutions respect privacy and are used responsibly,” warned Alex Chen, a cybersecurity consultant at Global Cyber Solutions.

“There’s no silver bullet. While AI is a powerful tool, it must be part of a broader strategy that includes public awareness, strong legislation, and international cooperation,” Olatunji said.

As Nigeria takes bold steps to integrate AI into its fight against cybercrime, experts are hopeful that the nation can lead the way in creating a safer digital ecosystem in Africa.

With continued investment in technology, capacity building, and robust policy frameworks, Nigeria aims to turn the tide against cybercriminals and secure its digital future.

Share

Please follow and like us: