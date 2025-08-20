Cybersecurity Firm Reaffirms Commitment To Safeguarding Digital Assets

Posture Cyber Security Technologies, a leading Nigerian firm specialising in cybersecurity solutions, has reiterated its commitment to strengthening national and organisational resilience against growing cyber threats.

The company, led by its founder and Chief Security Officer, Emmanuel Enamejewa, operates from Ikota, Lekki, Lagos, and provides a wide range of modern technological services designed to protect critical infrastructure and digital assets.

According to the firm, its operations cover threat prevention, detection, application security, consultancy, digital forensics and investigation, with services tailored to support both corporate bodies and government institutions in securing their systems against cyber attacks.

Speaking on the importance of skilled cybersecurity professionals, Enamejewa emphasised that expertise in the field requires more than just technical knowledge. “A strong cybersecurity profile blends technical skills with analytical thinking, adaptability, and effective communication. Passion for IT, ethical standards, and staying ahead of evolving threats are equally crucial,” he said.

The company highlighted key areas of cybersecurity practice, including ethical hacking, an approach that leverages the mindset of attackers to build stronger defences.

It also underscored the importance of diverse roles such as cybersecurity analysts, security architects, penetration testers, engineers, incident responders, and security managers.

Posture Cyber Security Technologies affirmed that its team of professionals remains proactive in developing and deploying solutions that align with global best practices.

With cybercrime on the rise, the firm expressed its determination to continue providing organisations with the tools and expertise needed to protect sensitive information and maintain trust in the digital space.