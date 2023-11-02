Cybersecurity Firm, Infoprive, Renamed Cybervergent

Infoprive, a leading cyber- security company, has announced its rebranding as Cybervergent. According to the company, the strategic shift marks a significant milestone, showcasing its unwavering commitment to pioneering the future of the continent’s cybersecurity through innovation, automation, and all- encompassing scaled solutions.

The Cybervergent brand was unveiled officially at the 2023 Nigeria Fintech Week, one of the region’s most prominent industry events organised by the Fintech Association of Nigeria. Speaking about the unveiling, the CEO and Co-founder, Adetokunbo Omotosho, stated that the move was a proactive step to forestall massive cyber- security losses as the continent becomes the next growth frontiers in adopting the Internet of Things and eCommerce.

“Africa suffers an average of 1,848 cyber-attacks weekly compared to 1,164 globally, yet 90% of the continent’s businesses lack cybersecurity or privacy controls. “Cybervergent represents not just a name change; it embodies the convergence of cutting-edge technology, visionary leadership, and our resolute commitment to safeguarding businesses in the digital age on the continent, starting from Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

With our refreshed brand identity, Cybervergent is poised to evolve the cybersecurity landscape, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to thwart cyber threats, streamline security operations, and enhance overall business resilience,” he said. According to him, Cyberver- gent is setting a new standard in the cybersecurity space with its advanced automated platform, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.