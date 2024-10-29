Cybersecurity: FG Hosts Workshop To Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

Share

Determined to protect government’s critical infrastructure against cyber attacks, the Federal Government hosted National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Protection and Resilience Workshop.

This landmark event, held at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja, brought together policymakers and sector regulators to fortify cybersecurity across Nigeria’s key infrastructure sectors, a statement by Director of information in the ministry of finance Mr Mohammed Manga, said.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, emphasised the importance of attending the event to fully grasp the level of commitment being made to cybersecurity protection.

He highlighted the surge in cyber threats affecting both government entities and private individuals, emphasizing the crucial role cybersecurity plays in protecting Nigeria’s digital assets.

The Minister also commended Nigeria’s security agencies for their tireless work in upholding national security, expressing confidence in their continued efforts to combat digital threats.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, underscored the workshop’s significance as a vital step in enhancing Nigeria’s cybersecurity defences.

“The primary goal is to mitigate threats and build resilience within Nigeria’s critical information infrastructure,” he said.

The workshop supports an executive order cited by Ribadu and amended in the Cybercrimes Act, which grants the National Security Adviser the authority to designate specific computer systems and networks as critical infrastructure, thereby mandating their protection to uphold national security and public safety.

