Cybersecurity: Expert Unleashes Defence Platform For Enterprises

I n a major move to strengthen cybersecurity defenses and maximize return on investment, Sophos has announced the full native integration of its flagship Sophos Endpoint solution into all Taegis XDR and MDR subscriptions. This integration, a direct result of Sophos’ recent acquisition of Secureworks, delivers a unified, bestin-class platform for prevention, detection, and response without requiring a separate purchase.

The milestone provides immediate cost savings and streamlined operations for organizations by eliminating the need for a distinct endpoint security licence. Customers now benefit from Sophos’ industry-leading ransomware defenses, including CryptoGuard and Adaptive Attack Protection, which are automatically accessible through the Taegis console.

Despite the integration, Taegis remains an open platform, ensuring customers retain the freedom to use their preferred endpoint protection solution if they choose. Raja Patel, Chief Product Officer at Sophos, emphasised the strategic importance of robust endpoint security.

“Integrating Sophos Endpoint with Taegis delivers a best-in-class unified protection, detection, investigation, and response platform – while also reducing customer costs. “Too many organizations still treat endpoint protection like a commodity, and that’s exactly the mistake attackers are counting on.

Sophos Endpoint’s preventionfirst capabilities shut down attacks before they can escalate, which is a true game changer for enterprises managing thousands of devices,” Patel said. The integration is designed to lower the total cost of ownership for security teams.

Key benefits include simplified management, where customers can download, install, and manage Sophos Endpoint directly from Taegis, and workflow continuity, as all telemetry is ingested directly into the platform. For environments with existing investments, Taegis continues to support non-Sophos products through telemetry ingestion and a detection-only sensor option. Senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development at Sophos, Chris Bell, noted the expanded value for partners.

He stated: “By including Sophos Endpoint in Taegis, organizations gain stronger protection, reduced costs and simplified operations. For partners, it creates new opportunities to help customers consolidate tools, drive renewals and expand enterprise relationships. “Sophos Endpoint, trusted by over 300,000 organisations worldwide and a 16-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, is available immediately for all new and existing Taegis users.”