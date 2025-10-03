CyberSafe Opens Application For 2nd Cohort API Academy To Women

The CyberSafe Foundation, an organisation committed to bridging the digital divide by equipping underserved communities with cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence skills has opened applications for its API Academy training this October.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Confidence Staveley, made this known in a statement. Staveley said that the training was part of CyberSafe’s drive to expand inclusiveness and ensure that more women had access to opportunities in specialised areas of cybersecurity.

She said that the 12-week intensive programme was designed to train participants in Application Programming Interface (API) security, with hands-on sessions covering authentication, encryption, penetration testing and advanced API defence mechanisms.

According to her, through expert led classes and practical labs, participants will build technical expertise and gain confidence to thrive in global cybersecurity careers. API security is a form of cybersecurity that covers the protocols, processes, and best practices for securing application programming interfaces (APIs) against data breaches, unauthorised access and other threats.

Staveley noted that unlike the first cohort, the new intakes would not be limited to CyberGirls Fellowship Alumni but would accommodate women from anywhere in the world. “Looking ahead, this October, applications will reopen for our API Academy.

“For the first time, we will be admitting women, not only from the CyberGirls Alumni Community, but from anywhere in the world, from ages 20 to 40, who want to master the art of securing APIs. “At CyberSafe Foundation, we envision a future where every woman trained at our API Academy is not just skilled, but empowered to lead, innovate and transform the way APIs are secured across industries,” she said.