Cyberpedia Earns World Economic Forum Award For Innovation In AI, Cybersecurity

Nigerian-based tech corporation, Cyberpedia Internet Governance, has been honoured by the World Economic Forum with the Award for Excellence in Technology Governance and Leadership.

The award presentation took place during the 2025 World Economic Forum New Champions Retreat held recently at the World Economic Forum Headquarters, Geneva in Switzerland.

Julia Devos, Head of World Economic Forum New Champions, while presenting the award, explained that the honour is in global recognition of Cyberpedia Internet Governance’s pioneering and transformative work in shaping a safer, more inclusive, and truly human-centred digital future for Africa and the world.

While receiving the award, the President of Cyberpedia Internet Governance, Dr Sowemimo Abiodun, expressed profound gratitude to the forum for the prestigious award, pledging that his organisation will stay committed to addressing global challenges through cutting-edge innovation.

“In the heart of our mission lies a relentless pursuit of ground-breaking innovation that redefines how societies govern the internet and harness emerging technologies,” Sowemimo said.

Furthermore, he stressed that the award is not just an accolade, but a powerful validation that African-led innovation can, and must set the global standard for responsible, inclusive and impartial technology governance.

Located at Victoria Island, Lagos, Cyberpedia Internet Governance is an artificial intelligence (AI), data and cybersecurity corporation, which safeguards cybersecurity for accountability, compliance and verification purposes.

Its AI-powered due diligence search engine application offers capabilities to scan & remove malicious search results, social media posts, or exposed private information on the internet. This tool aids in combating misinformation and disinformation.

Users leverage Cyberpedia’s advanced technology to identify individuals, organisations, entities and litigation in real time, allowing for efficient risk mitigation and compliance management.