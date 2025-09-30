‘Cybercriminals Deploying Ultra-Realistic Pdf Lures To Evade Detection’

Cyber attackers are refining their tactics with increasingly convincing fake documents and stealthy methods to bypass security systems, according to a new report from HP Inc.

The latest HP Wolf Security Threat Insights Report, which analyses real-world cyberattacks, has revealed a rise in the use of highly convincing fake PDF invoices and sophisticated “living-offthe-land” (LOTL) techniques. These methods rely on legitimate software tools already present in a computer system, making it more difficult for traditional security software to identify malicious behavior.

According to Principal Threat Researcher at HP Security Lab, Alex Holland, the attackers aren’t reinventing the wheel, but they are refining their techniques. “Living-off-the-land, reverse shells, and phishing have been around for decades, but today’s threat actors are sharpening these methods,” he said.

One of the report’s most alarming discoveries was a fake Adobe Reader invoice, which embedded a reverse shell — a script that gives attackers remote control over a victim’s device — within an SVG image file.