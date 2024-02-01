Cybercrimes: Stop Blanket Stereotyping Of Citizens, Tinubu Cautions

President Bola Tinubu has cautioned against mislabelling and blanket stereotyping of Nigeria as a country with the highest prevalence of cybercrime and other forms of corrupt practices among its population. The President said doing this undermined the majority of the citizens maintaining the principles of integrity and diligence. He regretted that over the years, the entire Nigerian populace had been linked with Internet crimes without statistical proof – a development he said was out of tune with the way of life of the typical Nigerian citizen. The President made the observation yesterday during a Public Engagement on Youth, Religion, and the Fight Against Corruption, as well as the launch of Inter-Faith Manual and Fraud Risk Assessment Project for MDAs at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The event, organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was a multi-dimensional stakeholders’ involvement in the fight against economic and financial crimes. The President, represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that on the contrary, Nigerians are meticulous, authentic citizens who have been making significant contributions to innumerable fields of endeavours around the world. “Over the decades, Nigerians have been victims of mislabelling. Such gross misrepresentation fails to reflect the true essence of our diverse and resilient nation. The association of internet crimes with the entire Nigerian populace lacks statistical evidence and does not align with the sociology of everyday Nigerians. “Our nation comprises hardworking, honest citizens who contribute significantly to various fields globally, from Artificial Intelligence to medicine.

“While we reject blanket stereotyping that undermines the majority upholding principles of integrity and diligence, we must face the fact that we function in an interconnected world where cybercrimes have evolved into a global phenomenon. This poses a threat not only to our nation but to the entire world,” Tinubu stated. Delivering his speech titled: “Youth, Religion, and Our Battle Against Corruption: A Call to Action,” the President applauded the EFCC “for remaining a moral compass, persistently rousing the nation’s conscience,” just as he said through its operations, the commission has remained vocal in “telling the world that Nigeria is neither complicit nor complacent in confronting the menace of corruption”. The President also stressed the need to remind Nigerian youths that there were abundant opportunities for lawful enterprises, both within and outside the shores of the country.

This, he said, was the reason why the Federal Government had taken steps to establish a Students Loan Board to address the financial needs of students. Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, said the launch of the interfaith manuals and the Fraud Risk Assessment Project for MDAs were all geared towards engaging relevant and critical stakeholders in the reinvigorated anti-corruption fight in the country. He said the prevalence of cybercrime and related activities involving youths was worrisome and necessitated the adoption of proactive measures by the commission under his watch. In his goodwill message, the Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), emphasised the significance of paying more attention to preventive measures in the renewed fight against corruption.

In separate remarks, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh; Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, were unanimous in their commendation of the President and the EFCC management for the administration’s avowed commitment to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.