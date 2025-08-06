Cybercrimes: Court Slams N1M Fine Each on 21 Foreign Nationals, Orders Deportation

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday convicted 21 foreign nationals over high-level cybercrime. The court consequently slammed N1 million fine on each of them. The trial judge, Justice Ekerete Akpan, while delivering judgment on the plea bargain reached between the convicts and the Nigeria Police Force, ordered the immediate departure of all 21 of them from Nigeria within six working days.

The convicts are among 109 foreign nationals being prosecuted by the Inspector-General of Police over charges of cybercrime, money laundering, and actions deemed threats to Nigeria’s national security in a suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CR/599/2024.

The 21 convicted individuals are Yang Yang (33), Li Xiao Fen (41), Zheng Peng Zhan (28), Shu Huan (20), Jupanpan (25), Feng Guo (29), Zhao Yifan (31), Mahunan (26), Wang Yi Bo (24), Chen Yan Qi (26), and Shi Hao Jie (28), all represented in court by Linda Ikpeazu.

Others are Xiejang Bing (29), Zheng Jian Feng, Zheng Peng Fei (32), Wei Tang (32), Wang Hao (27), Cheng Xing (30), Yang Xu Gung (27), Zhu Jiu Hui (28), Xhou Kia Lai (28), and Tue Xue Fie (21, female), represented by Julius Mba. The 109 defendants, from countries including China, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, were arraigned in 2024 on a six count charge.

They initially pleaded not guilty and were remanded in Kuje and Keffi Correctional Centres, respectively, pending fulfilment of stringent bail conditions set on November 29, 2024, which included N1 billion bail and five sureties with N200 million worth of landed property each. The Police alleged that the accused operated out of Plot 1906, Cadastral Zone 807, Katampe District, Abuja, where they were running a “fraudulent and unregistered gaming platform.”

One of the counts read that they “aided, abetted, conspired among themselves to commit an offence, to wit; cybercrime,” contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended 2024).