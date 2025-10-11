Cybercrime Undermines Public Trust, Exploits Vulnerabilities – UNODC

Cybercrime undermines public trust, and exploits vulnerabilities in the policy, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) warned on Saturday.

The position was made by the UNODC Country Representative in Nigeria, Cheikh Toure, during the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre’s 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign to mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The senior UN official explained that the campaign was a validation of the bold steps taken by government to build resilience, create awareness, and enhance sectoral collaboration.

Represented by Baranaye Diana Marcus, the Project Coordinator (UNODC Cybercrime), Toure said: ““In today’s interconnected world, cybersecurity is not merely a technical issue; it is a matter of national security, economic stability, and human rights.

“Cybercrime undermines trust, exploits vulnerabilities, and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society.

“UNODC remains a proud partner in this journey. Through our global, regional, and national initiatives, we are committed to supporting Nigeria in strengthening its legal frameworks, enhancing investigative capacities, and promoting international cooperation.

“Together, we can ensure that cyberspace remains a force for good — a space where innovation thrives, rights are protected, and justice prevails.”

In a goodwill message, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, commended the NPF-NCCC for showing excellence in the fight against cyber threats, as demonstrated in it’s resolve that Nigeria’s cyberspace remains secure, resilient, and trusted.

The DG, who was represented by the Director of Information Technology and Identity Database at NIMC, Lanre Yusuf, mentioned that at the heart of every secure digital ecosystem lies trusted identity — and that is where the synergy between cybersecurity and national identity becomes indispensable.

“However, as technology continues to evolve, so do the threats in today’s digital age, such as identity theft, data breaches, and the misuse of digital credentials.

“Addressing these concerns requires not only advanced technology and effective regulation, but also a culture of vigilance and shared responsibility across institutions, the private sector, and the citizenry,” she declared.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, hailed the efforts made the Centre in denying cybercriminals thriving space.

The police chief, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Sadiq Abubakar, expressed optimism that the Centre could facilitate the building of a cyber-ready nation, where technology serves as a tool for progress; not a weapon in the hands of criminals.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), Uche Ifeanyi Henry, stated that the purpose of the awareness month is to educate Nigerians on how to stay safe online.

While advising citizens to observe digital hygiene at all times, the CP also cautioned against disclosing personal data online, to protect identity.