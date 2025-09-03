Cybercrime: UK Reaffirms Partnership With Nigeria

In a bid to help the Nigerian Government tackle the growing threat of cybercrime and digital insecurity across the country, the United Kingdom (UK) has reaffirmed its pledge to deepen support and intelligence.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, gave this assurance toat the inaugural seminar on Anticipatory, Cyber, and Digital Diplomacy for Strengthening Nigeria’s Foreign Policy in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Montgomery noted that the United Kingdom was “Very pleased” to be one of the event sponsors, highlighting that the two countries already have a history in tackling cyber fraud and crime.

He further revealed that the partnership between the two countries was signed in 2024 and covers threat hunting, cyber threat intelligence capability, identification of critical national infrastructure, digital forensics, and national incident response planning.



He said, “These are fundamental to building government cyber capabilities and effective international cyber diplomacy.”

While reaffirming Nigeria’s right to make its own sovereign choices in cyberspace, Montgomery said the UK was willing to share experiences from its Foreign Office, as well as collaborations with research bodies, the private sector, and universities, to support Nigeria in building a strong and secure digital ecosystem.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, welcomed the partnership, emphasizing the need for Nigeria to act swiftly to establish itself as a “Principled, capable, and forward-looking actor in the evolving global digital order.”

He further disclosed the establishment of a Cyber Diplomacy Unit within the ministry to oversee and coordinate Nigeria’s international cyber relations.

“We must lead Africa’s digital future,” Tuggar said.

Tuggar stressed that Nigeria cannot afford to remain a passive observer in the fast-evolving digital landscape.

“We are living through a historic transformation. The convergence of disruptive technologies, shifting geopolitical alignments, and deepening digital interdependence is redefining the foundations of diplomacy.

“From artificial intelligence and quantum computing, to the geopolitics of data and the militarisation of cyberspace, the very nature of statecraft is being rewritten before our eyes.”

“We must lead Africa’s digital future, training a new generation of cyber negotiators, expanding regional incident response capabilities, and championing African-led solutions to global digital challenges.

“This includes advancing climate-conscious data practices and ethical AI development,” Tuggar said.

Highlighting the importance of anticipatory diplomacy, Tuggar asserted, “It provides us with the ability to detect early warning signals, foresee systemic shocks and plan strategically for the future, whether in the global race for critical minerals, the regulation of artificial intelligence, or the restructuring of global supply chains.”

Additionally, on cyber diplomacy, he explained that it involves global collaboration in tackling cybercrime, securing critical infrastructure, protecting electoral systems, and influencing international standards on data privacy, internet freedom, and information integrity.

He said, “This is not optional. We are part of the equation. The only question to ask is how prepared we can be.

“Nigeria’s foreign policy must adapt to a world where private technology firms often wield more influence than sovereign states, and where digital platforms can shape public opinion, economic outcomes, and even conflict dynamics. “As we seek greater influence within ECOWAS, the African Union, and the United Nations, our engagement must be anchored in sovereignty, trust, and innovation.” Citing the launch of the Anticipatory Cyber and Digital Diplomacy Masterclass Series for African and Global South diplomats—which will be accessible online at no cost, Tuggar said, “This is Nigeria’s digital gift to the world.” The Minister further stressed that empowering women and youth, fostering regional cooperation, and partnering with the private sector and diaspora remain central to Nigeria’s cyber diplomacy approach. Sharing this view, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), remarked that the digital era requires a fundamental redefinition of modern statecraft. “The 21st century has introduced a paradigm shift in the nature of conflict, communication, and cooperation. “Traditional diplomatic methods are no longer sufficient,” Fagbemi noted He emphasised the importance of developing robust legal and policy frameworks to address the challenges posed by emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, data governance, and cybersecurity. “Cyber threats pose a danger to national infrastructure and the rule of law. A legal framework must, therefore, be robust enough to deter cybercrime, enforce justice, and foster international cooperation to protect digital sovereignty.”

Fagbemi highlighted the importance of handling public diplomacy on social media and digital platforms with integrity and accountability. He noted that the Ministry of Justice is committed to partnering with security agencies, civil society, and the private sector to build a safer digital future for Nigeria.

The seminar brought together diplomats, policy analysts, legal experts, security officials, and stakeholders from the private sector.