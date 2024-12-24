Share

The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of three individuals on charges of impersonation.

The defendants, Omueti Favour Akhigbe, Asa Oluwapelumi, and Olusoga Marvellous were arraigned before Justice A.O. Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, and subsequently found guilty.

Omueti Favour Akhigbe was charged with impersonating one Tracy Barbour to gain fraudulent advantages.

Similarly, Asa Oluwapelumi was charged with impersonating Harsharvin, while Olusoga Marvellous (also known as John Heately) fraudulently presented himself under that identity on Facebook.

Their actions were deemed violations of Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

During the hearing, all three defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following their pleas, EFCC prosecution counsel Bilkisu Buhari-Bala called Seidu Jibril, an EFCC investigator, to provide a detailed review of the facts of the case.

Jibril explained that the defendants were part of an Organized Cybercrime Syndicate Network (OCSN) operating across Lagos State.

He recounted how EFCC operatives raided the suspects’ apartments, leading to their arrests. During the operation, several devices and cars were recovered as evidence.

These items, along with the defendants’ confessional statements, were tendered before the court.

Buhari-Bala urged the court to convict the suspects based on the overwhelming evidence presented.

Justice Owoeye found the three defendants guilty and sentenced them accordingly. Akhigbe received a two-year prison sentence with an option of a ₦350,000 fine.

Additionally, his iPhone and a manager’s cheque of ₦500,000 were forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Oluwapelumi was sentenced to two years imprisonment with an option of a ₦550,000 fine.

His iPhone 15 and HP laptop were also ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.

Marvellous received the heaviest sentence of five years imprisonment, with an option of a ₦600,000 fine.

The court further ordered the forfeiture of his black Toyota Camry, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S8 to the Federal Government.

