Cybercrime: Police Announce Conviction Of 21 Chinese, Malaysian Nationals

The Nigeria Police Force said it has secured the conviction of 21 foreign nationals linked to a cybercrime syndicate uncovered in Abuja in November 2024. The police said the syndicate was exposed following a coordinated raid on November 3, 2024, at a building in Jahi, Abuja.

In a statement yesterday, the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said acting on intelligence, operatives arrested 130 suspects, including 113 foreign nationals, mainly of Chinese and Malaysian origin, and 17 Nigerians.

He added that after investigations, the suspects were arraigned in court on December 2, 2024, noting that on August 1, 2025, 21 of them were convicted and sentenced. Adejobi, however, didn’t state the sentences handed down to the convicted foreign nationals.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force, in its sustained fight against cyber-related crimes and in the protection of national security, has recorded a significant legal victory with the conviction of 21 foreign nationals involved in a high-profile cybercrime syndicate uncovered in Abuja in November 2024.