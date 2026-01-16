Cybercrime One Of The Greatest Challenges Of Digital Age — ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said cybercrime is one of the greatest challenges of the digital age.

It said while laws and institutions play important roles in mitigating these challenges, ethical individuals remain the strongest defence. Chief Superintendent Laaro Sulyman said this yesterday while delivering a lecture at a two-day orientation programme for new students of the Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSI) Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

Sulyman, who noted that the digital age had transformed how people learnt, communicated and conducted business, said that alongside these benefits came a growing threat. He said crimes committed through digital means now affected individuals, institutions, governments and global security.