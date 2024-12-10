CyberCrime: Nigerian Men Bought Bank Accounts From Other Gang

Share

A Nigerian cyber fraud gang operating in India has been exposed for purchasing hundreds of bank accounts from other criminal networks.

The gang, which was arrested in Delhi, allegedly used the accounts to transfer and siphon money stolen from unsuspecting victims.

“We found that the gang had details of over 500 bank accounts. They said that they purchased the accounts from other gangs by paying money. These accounts were opened with either genuine or bogus documents,” a cybercrime official disclosed.

The suspects, identified as Lezhu John, Gibril Mohammed, and Egboola Ekena, were apprehended on Friday following investigations based on bank transactions and intelligence.

“Their visa expired, but still they chose to stay in India. All three used to commit frauds to earn quick money,” said ACP (Cybercrime) M.M. Rajput.

Investigators revealed that the gang transferred significant sums of money between the accounts they purchased, complicating tracking efforts. Authorities are now working to identify and apprehend the other gangs that sold the account details to the Nigerians.

Additionally, police uncovered hundreds of photographs of men and women on the suspects’ mobile phones. The photos were allegedly used to create fake social media profiles to lure victims into their schemes.

The operation came to light when a young woman filed a complaint with the Cybercrime police station, reporting that she had been defrauded of over ₹2.62 lakh by the gang. Indian authorities were continuing their investigations into the gang’s operations, including tracing their network and the gangs they collaborated with.

