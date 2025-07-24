Cybercrime: Electrician, 10 Others Jailed In Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of 11 persons for offences bordering on Internet fraud and cyber – crime.

Among the convicts is a 20-year-old electrician, Mathew Stephen Yaba, who was sentenced to nine months imprisonment without an option of fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ilorin for offences bordering on impersonation and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities.

The judge found Yaba guilty of retaining control of the gross sum of N7,384,750.00 and also impersonation of one Raleigh Jredd. The offence is contrary and punishable under section 17 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Other convicts include Samuel Stephen Ayomide from Olamoboro Local Government Area of Kogi State; Bamidele Favour Olajide, a music producer from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State; Isah Kadir from Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State; Abdulrasaq Jubril, a car spare parts seller who hails from Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The others are Samuel Peter Juwon from Ayetoro, Kogi State; Omolaiye Stephen Benefit from Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State; Kayode Emmanuel Opeyemi, Abdulrahim Lasisi from Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, Ugwuadu Ikechukwu Michael from Oweri North Local Government Area of Imo State and Moshood Abduljawad.

All defendants, except Jubril who was tried before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, were prosecuted before Justice Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Ilorin.

When the charges were read to them, they all pleaded guilty to their respective charge. Consequently, Justice Awogboro sentenced Yaba to nine months imprisonment without option of fine and ordered the final forfeiture of the convict’s iphone 13, and the sum of N200,000, which he restituted to the Federal Government.

Ayomide bagged nine months imprisonment without an option of fine. He would also forfeit the sum $535, Olajide got a jail term of six months without option of fine and forfeiture of his iphone X, Samsung A05 and the sum of $50.

Kadiri, was sentenced to 300 hours community service at five hours per day with a forfeiture order of his infinix hot 10 light. Justice Awogboro sentenced Juwon to 12 months imprisonment without option of fine, and to forfeit his iphone 6, iphone XR, Iphone 13, HP Laptop and the sum of $500 among others.