Cybercrime: Court Grants Natasha Bail On Self-Recognition

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, June 30 granted the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Udauaghan bail on self-recognition.

New Telegraph reports that Akpoti-Udauaghan was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime. which she pleads not guilty after the charges were read to her.

It would be recalled that the senator allegedly made false and damaging statements against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi State’s former governor, Yahaya Bello.

According to the charge, Akpoti-Udauaghan was alleged to have said, “Akpabio told Yahaya Bello… that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, it should be done in Kogi, so it will seem as if it is the people that killed me.”

Days later, during an interview she reiterated the allegations, asserting: “It was part of the meeting, the discussions that Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night… to eliminate me.”

The Federal Government stated that these statements, widely disseminated through digital platforms, were knowingly false and intended to incite unrest.

The FG further contended that the remarks violate “Section 24(2)(c)” of the Cybercrimes Act, which criminalises the intentional spread of false information to damage reputations or provoke public disorder.

While applying for bail, Akpoti-Udauaghan’s legal team, led by Professor Roland Otaru (SAN), requested that she be granted bail on self-recognition being a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and a senior member of the bar.

He added that there is no counter-affidavit from the prosecution, challenging the bail application.

Justice Mohammed Umar proceeded to grant the request of the defence counsel and granted the senator bail on self-recognition.

The court adjourned until September 22, for the commencement of trial.