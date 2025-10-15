Cybercrime: Court Fines 59 Convicted Foreign Hackers N1m Each

The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday convicted 59 other foreign hackers and ordered each of them to pay the sum of N1 million.

Justice Ekerete Akpan, in his judgment, alternatively ordered them to serve a one year jail term.

The judgment followed the convicts’ plea bargain deal with the Nigerian Police Force, the prosecuting agency.

The judge’s order came about two months after 21 of the 109 foreign nationals were convicted for the same offence after they opted for a plea bargain agreement.

Justice Akpan, while delivering the judgment yesterday, ordered the convicts’ deportation from Nigeria. He also directed that all the gadgets used in the commission of the crimes should be forfeited to the Federal Government.

“I hereby sentence them as follow: “Fine of one million naira each or one year imprisonment. “All the convicts, being first time offenders, expressed remorse for their actions,” the judge said.

He held that the sentence was based on the parties’ agreement of N1 million fine each, against each of the defendants which shall be paid before their release.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter for the remaining 25 until Oct 22 and Oct 23 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 59 convicts were part of the 84 defendants remaining from the total of 109 facing trial after about 21 were recently convicted and deported from the country.

The IGP had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/ CR/599/2024, sued the 109 foreigners and were arraigned on six counts.