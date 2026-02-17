Cybercrime Charges: El-Rufai To Face Two Years In Prison

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and former FCT Minister, Nasir El-Rufai, could face up to two years in prison if convicted of alleged cybercrime offences brought against him by the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) filed a three-count charge against El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

The secret police accused the former governor of unlawful interception of telephone communications in a casemarked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026.

According to the report, the remarks made by the former FCT Minister during a February 13, 2026, appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme amount to admissions of criminal conduct.

In that interview, he reportedly referenced listening to intercepted conversations allegedly involving the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

According to the charge, El-Rufai allegedly acknowledged awareness of the unlawful interception and failed to report those involved to the appropriate security agencies.

Investigators further claim he worked with others still at large and benefited from or encouraged the deployment of technical systems that threatened national security and created public apprehension.

The counts in the charge state: That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did admit during the interview that you and your cohorts unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024.

That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did state during the interview that you know and relate with certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, without reporting the said individual to relevant security agencies and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment, Act, 2024.

That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, and other still at large, sometime in 2026, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, with others still at large did use technical equipment or systems which compromised public safety, national security and instilling reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians by unlawfully intercepting the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to which you admitted during an interview on 13th February, 2026, on Arise TV station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 131(2) Nigerian Communications Act 2003.

Under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, conviction may attract a two-year prison sentence, a fine of N5 million, or both. Section 131(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 prescribes a fine not exceeding N100,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

Separately, El-Rufai was also questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial impropriety. He was detained after several hours of interrogation.

His appearance at the EFCC office drew opposing groups of protesters — some expressing support, others calling for accountability.

By late evening, the former governor, once a dominant figure within Nigeria’s political landscape, was confronted with multiple investigations and growing public scrutiny over the allegations.

The matter is expected to proceed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.