Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has reportedly filed a petition against her colleague, Angela Okorie, over alleged cyberbullying.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie recently faced backlash over her comments about Mercy Johnson’s alleged illness and drastic weight loss during an Instagram live session.

According to an Instagram entertainment gossip blogger, Cutie Juls, who made this disclosure, claimed that Angela Okorie lacks the financial resources and connections to pursue a lawsuit against Mercy Johnson.

The gossip blogger alleged that Angela Okorie’s online bashing of Mercy Johnson stems from a decade-old issue that contributed to the crash of Angela’s marriage.

Cutie Juls claimed that Ned Nwoko is backing Mercy Johnson and actively supporting her petition.

However, Angela Okorie or Mercy Johnson Okojie has yet to break silence on the swirling reports.

