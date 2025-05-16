Cyberbullying: IGP Rearraigns VDM Over Posts Targeting Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Samklef

Share

Social media personality Martins Otse (aka VeryDarkMan), was yesterday re-arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a fivecount of cyberbullying and defamation.

The charges stem from alleged online attacks against several public figures, including Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, and music producer Samuel Oguachuba (aka Samklef).

VDM was re-arraigned before Justice Musa Liman, following the transfer of the case from Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, who initially presided over the matter.

VDM pleaded not guilty to all counts in the case being prosecuted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP). His counsel, Deji Adeyanju, requested that the court allow his client to continue on the bail earlier granted by Justice Olajuwon.

The prosecution counsel, Victor Okoye, did not object. Consequently, Justice Liman ruled that VDM should remain on the same bail terms and adjourned the matter to July 24, 2025, for trial.

VDM was initially arraigned on May 22, 2024, and later granted bail on June 10, 2024, in the sum of ₦10 million, with two sureties who must be senior federal civil servants (Level 17 or above) or employees of reputable organizations, along with proof of three years’ tax clearance.

