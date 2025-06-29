Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has finally broken her silence amidst reports of her arrest over alleged cyberbullying of her colleague, Mercy Johnson.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Angela was escorted to the police station by the Nigerian Police over a cyberbullying allegation instituted by Mercy Johnson.

Speaking on Instagram about the development, Okorie said she was simply invited by the police, without making further clarification on the matter as to whether her colleague, Mercy Johnson, was behind it.

She said: “I was invited and I went there, you know what I mean…”

Reaction trailing this posts.

iphy_homes_ said: “You people should not even start with that she’s so pretty comments this time ”

mabel.jayden wrote: “She is looking drunk”

queenbee_shellz stated: “Even if they arrest you and rough-handle you, you go tell us ?”

gracy275 wrote: “She’s so insecure without the filters… she looks really uncomfortable… covering her mouth, face and all”

Watch the video below: