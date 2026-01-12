Cyberattacks: African Firms Face Growing Vulnerability

A new report from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) warns that African businesses are increasingly falling behind in a high-stakes digital arms race, as artificial intelligence (AI) enables a new generation of sophisticated cyber threats that are outpacing corporate defence capabilities.

The report, titled AI Is Raising the Stakes in Cybersecurity, reveals a troubling disconnect: while nearly 60 per cent of African companies believe they were targeted by AIpowered attacks in the past year, only half of these organizations prioritise using AI to bolster their own security.

Furthermore, only 29 per cent of African firms currently possess advanced AI-enabled cyber defence tools. The findings, based on a survey of 500 senior leaders globally, including 50 from across Africa, highlight a continent at a crossroads.

Despite the clear and present danger, only three per cent of African companies have significantly increased their cybersecurity budgets in response to AI threats. AI is fundamentally changing the nature of cybercrime, making it faster, more deceptive, and easier to scale.

Attackers are now utilizing AI for everything from hyper-realistic phishing and voice cloning to deepfake video fraud and adaptive malware. The report cites high-profile global examples of the damage these tools can cause, including a $25 million fraud incident triggered by a deepfake video call and AI-generated robocall campaigns.

“AI is enabling a new era of cyber threats that are faster, more deceptive, and infinitely more scalable— and African businesses are already feeling the impact,” said Hamid Maher, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG Casablanca and Head of BCG’s Tech Hub in Africa.

“This gap between the speed of attackers and the tools defenders use is creating an exposure level our continent can no longer afford,” he added.

The defense gap is exacerbated by a severe shortage of specialized expertise. A staggering 82 per cent of African companies report difficulty in hiring AI-cybersecurity talent, a figure significantly higher than the global average of 69 per cent.