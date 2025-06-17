Cyberattack Hits Iran’s Bank Sepah, Disrupts Services Nationwide

Share

Iran’s Bank Sepah is grappling with widespread service disruptions following a major cyberattack, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

The breach comes just hours after Gonjeshke Darande, also known as Predatory Sparrow, a hacking group linked to Israel, claimed responsibility for targeting the sanctioned bank.

In a statement released earlier today, the group announced it had destroyed key data belonging to Bank Sepah, accusing the institution of supporting Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

The cyberattack marks a significant escalation in ongoing digital hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Fars News Agency confirmed that the bank’s services, including ATM withdrawals, online banking, and digital transactions, are currently inaccessible to customers across the country.

The report also highlighted the potential ripple effects of the breach, particularly at petrol stations, many of which rely on Bank Sepah’s infrastructure to process fuel payments.

While public concern continues to grow, Iran’s central bank sought to minimize alarm.

In a statement to the state-run IRNA news outlet, a spokesperson claimed that “all banking operations are running smoothly and providing service to their customers.”

Founded in 1925, Bank Sepah is one of Iran’s oldest and most prominent financial institutions. It has been sanctioned by both the United States and the European Union for its alleged role in facilitating transactions linked to Iran’s military and defence industries.

