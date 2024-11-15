Cyber Threats: Comprehensive Solution Unlocked For African Organisations

Share

Following the widespread threat posed by cyber risks, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, Liquid C2, has introduced Secure360, a comprehensive combination of cyber security services and solutions designed to address the growing complexity of cyber threats across the continent.

A report by liquidc2.com said Secure360 encompassed four key domains that include Governance, Risk, and Compliance; Cyber Threat Assurance; Cyber Defence Services; and Cyber Security Solutions.

Unlike traditional reactive methods, Secure360 employs proactive intelligence-driven threat mitigation strategies that prioritises prevention and preparedness rather than reactive remediation, empowering businesses to stay ahead in an ever involving digital environment.

Additionally, it offers a holistic, multi-layered defence in-depth approach, enabling customers to achieve endto-end security, safeguard critical data, mitigate risk, and maintain legislative and regulatory compliance.

According to Oswald Jumira, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid C2, “Working with clients across the continent, we’ve seen firsthand how traditional, siloed approaches to security are no longer sufficient.

African businesses need holistic, proactive defence strategies that integrate AI, machine learning, and advanced threat protection. Secure360 sees our team of experts and consultants working with our customers to develop bespoke end-to-end solutions and services.

The result is a powerful cyber security proposition”. Working on the ‘assume compromise’ premise, Secure360 preemptively addresses all aspects of security across an organisation’s digital environment.

It integrates governance, risk, and compliance, cyber threat assurance, cyber defence, and cyber security solutions to defend against a broad spectrum of cyber threats.

This approach ensures that every layer of an organisation’s infrastructure is secure, from networks and applications to data and user access, endpoints, servers, mobile devices, cloud, and supporting infrastructure and operations.

From initial testing and assessment to continuous management and monitoring, all aspects of the process are managed. A recent Gartner survey found that 75 per cent of organisations are consolidating their security vendors to streamline operations and improve risk management.

Aligned with this trend, Secure360’s consolidated solutions enable cohesive and integrated security operations, which drive efficiencies, particularly response times, and establish situational awareness through threat intelligence.

This consolidation simplifies security management, enhances visibility, and allows for quicker responses to threats.

Firmly positioning itself as a key cyber security player in the Middle East and Africa market, Liquid C2 will focus on several exciting value-added services in the coming year.

Businesses can look forward to reaping the benefits of the company’s expertise in cyber defence services, securing AI, secure digital transformation, cost-effective event ingestion, and modernised risk and compliancebased assurance and situational awareness enabled reporting.

In the last two years, through its matrix of Cyber Security Fusion Centres (CFSC) located across Africa and the Middle East, Liquid C2 is yet again demonstrating how data-driven solutions, backed by deep industry expertise, are crucial to navigating complex threats while securing and future-proofing organisations in Africa’s dynamic cyber landscape.

Organisations globally have been facing various cyber threats as the perpetrators device methods to beat securities put in place for protection.

For instance, a recent report by Kaspersky said its experts discovered a phishing campaign with an unusual attack vector – through an image. The scam is targeted organisations in the fields of online retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics.

The cyber attackers aimed to steal corporate email credentials from potential victims.

