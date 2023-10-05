Cyber Stalking, Defamation: Olubadan’s Brother Petitions Oyo Police, Demands Investigation

…Prosecution Of Monarch’s Children

Following some allegations which two of the children of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, levelled against his younger brother, Senator Kola Balogun, the Oyo State Police Commissioner has been petitioned to investigate and prosecute the children.

Writing on behalf of the immediate past Senator who represented Oyo South district, the lawyer, Lateef Raheem, urged the Police to investigate Aremo Femi Balogun and his Sister Yinka Balogun and prosecute the duo for cyber-stalking which is contrary to section 24 (a), (b) (2) (c) (i) (ii) of the CYBERCRIMES (PROHIBITION, PREVENTION, ETC) ACT, 2015.

Aremo Femi Balogun had in a petition given Senator Balogun a seven-day ultimatum to give a proper and transparent account of the funds and assets belonging to their father, the Olubadan of Ibadan.

Titled: “Petition of Cyber-Stalking and Criminal Defamation Against Femi Balogun and Yinka Balogun”, the lawyer gave details of all the transactions which Aremo Femi and others alleged his Client, among which are the appropriation of the monarch’s property to himself and stealing of his money.

In defence of Dr Kola Balogun, the monarch had a few days ago absolved his brother, threatening to disown any of his children or wives who disparage or assassinate the character of people around him.

In the petition to the Police, the lawyer said that on the 29th of September 2023, his Client checked the Alliwo Family Whatsapp Group platform and he discovered a letter signed by Femi Balogun, (a member of the family) posted. “The letter is grossly offensive, obscene, of menacing character and it was complete criminal defamation of our client’s character.

“In the first instance, our Client is not in charge of the management of any property of His Imperial Majesty Olubadan of Ibadanland. The sitting monarch being our Client’s brother sends our Client on errands and our client personally uses his own funds for the wellbeing of the Olubadan. Since His Imperial Majesty took care of him during his childhood like a father, our Client felt His Imperial Majesty deserves payback, hence our Client takes good care of him using his personal funds and not that of Olubadan”.

According to him, “But since there is no truth in all these allegations against our Client, it is our Client’s instructions to plead with you to bring this unwholesome act to your notice and to kindly urge you to use your good offices to investigate the matter and prosecute Femi and Yinka for cyberstalking which is contrary to section 24 (a), (b) (2) (c) (i) (ii) of the CYBERCRIMES (PROHIBITION, PREVENTION, ETC) ACT, 2015.

“This act of alleging our client of stealing several sums when there is no truth in them also amounts to criminal defamation of our Client by Femi and Yinka Balogun which your office can equally prosecute them for”, he concludes.