Cyber-Security, Matter Of National Survival, Says Olajide

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cyber-security, Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, has issued a clarion call for the urgent overhaul of Nigeria’s digital protection laws and frameworks, describing cybersecurity as “a matter of national survival.”

Hon. Olajide, made the call while delivering a goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the maiden National Cybersecurity Conference 2025, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The federal lawmaker, who represents Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency of Oyo State, revealed that the National Assembly is already working on proactive legislative reviews to match the fast evolving digital terrain and to empower institutions with the tools required to anticipate and respond to complex cyber risks, while also stressing the need for collaborative synergy among government institutions, the private sector, civil society and academia to proactively combat emerging cyber threats.

He outlined the National Assembly’s readiness to support robust legislative actions aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s digital security infrastructure. “Our laws, institutions and frameworks must evolve as rapidly as the threats confronting us.