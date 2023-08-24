Cyber Security: Expert Urges Govt To Appoint Officers On Privacy Policy

Concerned about the high rate of cyber threats cyber attacks and data breaches in Nigeria, an expert in the cyberspace ecosystem has urged both federal and state governments on the need to appoint privacy data officer who will monitor, regulate and coordinate privacy policy to keep private data private. The President, One Africa Initiatives, Tim Akano, in a chat, noted that the rate of cyber threats cyber attacks, and data breaches had kept increasing, stating that the situation had put ransomware-as-a-service up as one of the fastest-growing industries, which has been estimated to cost around $265 billion by 2030.

According to him, the biggest cyber threats in 2023 include Spear Phishing, Cloud vulnerabilities, Ransomware-as-a- service, Open Ports, Endpoint vulnerabilities, Malware, and Distributed Denial of service (DDOS), which should be strictly avoided by companies, governments, and organisations. Online privacy and security risks refer to potential threats and dangers that individuals and organisations face when using the internet.

These risks can range from theft of personnel information, financial data, and identities to virus exposures, malware, ransomware, censorship and other forms of cybercrime. Akano, who is the CEO of New Horizons Nigeria, a tech firm, noted that both data security and data privacy, though different entities were critical and needed. He said: “While the latter can be likened to a window blind to prevent passersby from spying on the house, the former is like the strong iron steel installed on the window to prevent thieves from gaining access.”

Analysing the various cyber threats and online risks that are biggest in 2023, Akano listed phishing, malware, ransomware, and social engineering. He explained: “Phishing is a type of scam that aims to steal personal information such as passwords and credit card details. Attackers send fake emails or messages posing as a trusted source and trick the recipient into clicking a malicious link or downloading an infected file.

“Malware refers to any software designed to cause harm to a computer, network, or user. This can include viruses, worms, Trojans, and spyware, which can steal personal information and cause harm to the system. “Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts the user’s files and demands payment in exchange for the decryption key. This can result in the loss of important data and personal information.

“A man-in-the-middle (MITM) attack is when a malicious actor intercepts and alters the communication between two parties without their knowledge. This can re- sult in the theft of sensitive information such as login credentials and credit card details. “Social engineering refers to the manipulation of individuals into performing actions or revealing confidential information. Attackers use tactics such as impersonation, manipulation, and deception to trick victims into divulging sensitive information.”

He said the advent of the digital age had brought about increasingly powerful technologies that pose unprecedented threats to the right to privacy in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. “The rise of so many digitally enabled markets in Africa means that more consumers are being asked to give access to their personal data, includ- ing financial, demographic, and geolocation facts. Hence, the urgent need for privacy laws.

“The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union (EU) has likely spurred an increased interest in the regulation and governance of personal data throughout Africa. Most data protection laws in Africa try to Mirror the EU GDPR,” he added.