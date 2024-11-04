Cyber Insurance Global Premiums Set To Rise

Share

British insurers detect 84,000 fraudulent claims

Cyberassurance data – British insurer, Beazley, has forecast an average annual growth of 18 per cent in the global cyber insurance market between 2024 and 2030. It said premium volume would rise from $15 billion in 2024 to $40 billion in 2030.

This growth would be driven by increasing demand for cyber insurance policies, as the cost of cyber risk continues to soar. According to Beazley, global cyber losses are expected to reach $23.840 billion by 2027.

Strong demand for cybersecurity services is also likely to boost growth in this sector. The cyber insurance market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe.

In another development, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has detected 84,400 fraudulent claims in 2023 for a total cost of 1.1 billion GBP (1.4 billion USD), up four per cent over one year.

The motor sector remains the most affected by this problem, with 45 800 suspicious cases reported, costing 501 million GBP (659 million USD). This activity is followed by the property damage business, which recorded 143 million GBP (188.1 million USD) in losses linked to fraudulent claims in 2023.

Share

Please follow and like us: