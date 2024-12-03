Cyber Crime: Police Arraign 113 Foreign Nationals

Share

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has confirmed that 113 foreign nationals are being prosecuted following their arrest by the Police National Cybercrime Center (NCCC) for their involvement in cybercrime activities.

The arrests were made on November 3, in Jahi, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The arrested suspects were found with a range of digital equipment believed to be used in their cybercriminal operations.

Items seized include a Black Toyota Tundra vehicle, multiple laptops, smartphones, tablets, desktops, routers from MTN, Huawei, Airtel, D-Link, and Starlink, gaming consoles such as a Sony PlayStation 5, as well as high-capacity servers, drones, and specialised cybercrime equipment.

Also recovered were international passports, identity cards, SIM cards from various service providers and travel documents.

“These assets are suspected to have been used for unauthorised data breaches, marketing scams, and other illegal activities within the cybercrime ecosystem,” the IGP stated.

He emphasised the growing global threat posed by cybercriminal syndicates that operate across borders, noting the scale and sophistication of the operation.

