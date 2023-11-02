Cyber Crime: EFCC Releases Arrested OAU Students

After a spirited effort by the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, which sent representatives to the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to intervene in the case of arrested students, the anti-graft agency has released 59 of the students.

Recall that officials of the EFCC had on Wednesday raided some hostels outside the campus and whisked away 69 students of the institution.

The EFCC officials, around 2 a.m., stormed the Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, broke into rooms, and arrested the students.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that apart from parents and guardians who came to secure the bail for their children and wards, the management of OAU secured the release of the remaining students.

While thanking the officials of the EFCC for the quick profiling and eventual release of the students in less than twenty-four hours, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire urged the EFCC to partner with the management of various Institutions of higher learning to organise workshops for students across Faculties to sensitise the students about the danger of financial crimes and cyber criminalities.

The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, appealed to students who were victims of the raid to put the experience behind them and move on with their lives.

He lauded other students who rallied around their affected colleagues for being their brothers’ keepers without being violent nor exhibiting any act of vandalism.