Cyber Bullying: Court Grants ₦1m Bail To Anambra Civil Servant

The Magistrate Court I, sitting in Awka, the Anambra State capital, has granted bail in the sum of ₦1 million to a civil servant, Mr Ikenna Ezeume, who is standing trial over allegations of cyberbullying and defamation.

The case, titled Inspector General of Police v. Ikenna Ezeume and numbered MAN/336/C, was heard before the Senior Magistrate I, Mrs O. N. Ike. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge read to him in open court.

Counsel to the defendant, A. C. Nwogbo, Esq., applied orally for bail, urging the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his client.

However, the prosecution counsel, Barrister Okongwu Jideofor, opposed the bail application, arguing that the defendant had continued to make publications on social media concerning the matter while police investigations were ongoing.

He contended that releasing the accused on bail might enable him to continue making prejudicial or defamatory online statements.

In response, Mr Nwogbo argued that his client was never invited for questioning by the Zone 13 Police Command and that the prosecution’s assertions were unfounded.

He further submitted that since the matter was now before the court, the magistrate had the authority to impose conditions restraining the defendant from further online publications related to the case.

After hearing both parties, Magistrate Ike granted bail to the defendant in the sum of ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira) with one suitable surety.

The court cautioned Mr Ezeume against making any further publications on social media concerning the matter, warning that any violation of this order could lead to his remand in custody.

During the proceedings, the defendant complained that the complainant, Barrister Okongwu Jideofor, was recording a video of him while he was in the dock. The complainant denied the allegation, describing it as untrue.

The magistrate, however, ruled that if any image or video of the defendant in court later surfaces online anywhere, Jideofor would be held responsible for contempt of court.

The matter was adjourned to the 17th for continuation of the hearing.