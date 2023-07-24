Cyber-Attacks: Expert Urges Govt To Boost Cyber Security For SMEs Growth 

An Information Security and Digital Forensic expert has called for the strengthening of cybersecurity to promote growth and as well protect Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs) Investment in the country.

The expert, Benedict Oluwaseun who said this in an official statement issued and dispatched to newsmen in Abuja, noted that considering the experiences of the COVID-19 era, cyberspace remains key to the growth of small businesses, but very vulnerable to attacks.

Oluwaseun stated that both government and other stakeholders must make concerted efforts towards increasing cybersecurity awareness, while also evolving proactive measures to tackle it.

According to him, cyber-attacks have the capability to destroy digital and other businesses that depend on cyberspace, thereby affecting economic prosperity.

He said, “There is a pressing need to increase cybersecurity awareness and strengthen security measures. In the rush to enable remote working capabilities, cybersecurity was often not given sufficient priority.

” For instance, some companies failed to ensure that personal devices used by employees had standard security protections in place. While virtual private networks (VPNs) are commonly relied upon for secure remote access, they should not be solely relied upon as they have limitations.

“Cybersecurity should be given extra attention in light of the growing threats during the pandemic. Businesses need to be proactive in addressing these threats and focus on preventing successful cyber-attacks rather than simply responding to them.

“Secure remote working capabilities are crucial in mitigating cyber threats, and companies must assess their exposure to these threats and take actions to limit their impact.

” It is important to recognize that cyber-attacks can have devastating financial consequences and that businesses should not only focus on prevention but also invest in detection, response, and recovery capabilities.

“By prioritizing cybersecurity and implementing effective security measures, businesses can reduce the likelihood and impact of cyber-attacks, ensuring the resilience of their remote working practices”.