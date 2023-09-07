Cyber Attack Solution, RaaS, To Cost $265bn By 2030

One of the fastest-growing industries to tackle the growing rate of cyber threats, cyber-attacks, and data breaches is ransomware- as-a-service (RaaS), which has been estimated to cost around $265 billion by 2030. The history of privacy makes evident that there is a strong relationship between privacy and the development of technology. With more and more organisations using computers to store and process personal information, there was a danger the information could be at privacy risk. Hence, the need for industry collaboration to ensure the global standardisation of privacy programs and laws.

The President of One Africa Initiatives, Tim Akano, who felt concerned about the increasing risk not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole, said the country and the continent have to properly face the challenge by keying into the scheme and investing in RaaS. Online privacy and security risks refer to potential threats and dangers that individuals and organisations face when using the internet.

These risks can range from theft of personal information, financial data, and identities to virus exposures, malware, ransomware, censorship, and other forms of cybercrime. Akano, who is the CEO of New Horizons Nigeria, a tech firm in Nigeria, in a chat with New Telegraph, noted that both data security and data privacy through different entities are critical and needed.

He said: “While the latter can be likened to a window blind to prevent passersby from spying on the house, the former is like the strong iron steel installed on the window to prevent thieves from gaining access.” Analysing the various cyber threats and online risks that are the biggest in 2023, Akano listed phishing, malware, ransomware, and social engineering. He noted that the global average cost of a data breach in 2023 is $4.45 million, a 15 per cent increase over three years, which cost $4.35 million in 2022, an increase of 2.6 per cent rise over 2021 ($4.24 million).

“The 11 largest breaches in 2022 affected 21.5 million people. Twitter was accused of covering up data breaches that affected millions of users, while more than 1.2 million credit card numbers were leaked on hacking forums. Also, personal and medical data for 11 million peo- ple were accessed in the Optus data breach. “Over 225 million Phishing attacks were reported in 2022, and 27 per cent of organisations reported cyber security challenges using the public cloud infrastructure,” he added. Cyberbullying represents one of the major online risks.

Akqno said: “The advent of the digital age has brought about increasingly powerful technologies that pose unprecedented threats to the right to privacy in Africa. The rise of so many digitally enabled markets in Africa means that more consumers are being asked to give access to their personal data, including financial, demographic, and geolocation facts. “Hence, the urgent need for privacy laws EU GDPR Regulation, a motivation for rising interest in Africa.

“The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union (EU) has likely spurred an increased interest in the regulation and governance of personal data throughout Africa.” He said most data protection laws in Africa tried to mirror the EU GDPR, noting that while Nigeria developed the Data Protection Bureau (DPB 2019), other countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and others have also developed similar bodies. Explaining how to tackle risks, he said: “Data protection, security, and privacy are no longer a regional concept but a global one and we must all join hands to make it work. In business, we can all compete, but the only option we have as Africans on issues of security and privacy is collaboration.