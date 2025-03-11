Cyber Attack On X From Ukraine, Elon Musk Alleges

Share

South African billionaire businessman, Elon Musk on Monday alleged that the cyber attack that disrupted his social media platform, X, on March 10 came from Ukraine.

Musk claims came amid the repeated glitches that left the platform down for much of the day.

Musk while speaking with Fox Business Network said, “Well, we’re not sure exactly what happened. But there was a massive cyber attack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Musk had earlier warned that X was under a “massive cyber attack.” Users had reported issues with the app and website as early as 5:30 AM ET.

In a post on X, Musk suggested that the scale of the attack indicated the involvement of a “coordinated group” or a foreign country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

