CWG Plc Grows Profit By 63% To N4.98bn, Proposes Higher Dividend

CWG Plc has reported a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, with profit after tax rising by 63.4 per cent to N4.98 billion, compared with N3.04 billion recorded in 2024.

The company’s audited results released on the Nigerian Exchange showed that revenue grew significantly by 41.4 per cent to N65.56 billion from N46.35 billion in the previous year, driven by increased demand for its integrated ICT solutions and services.

Profit before tax also climbed to N7.88 billion, up from N4.42 billion in 2024, reflecting improved operational efficiency and higher earnings across its business segments.

CWG’s gross profit rose to N15.94 billion from N9.89 billion, while operating profit increased to N7.52 billion from N4.45 billion, underscoring stronger core business performance despite pressures from administrative expenses and exchange rate movements.

The Group’s earnings per share improved to 1.97 kobo, compared to 1.21 kobo in the previous year, indicating enhanced returns to shareholders.

On the balance sheet, total assets expanded to N39.95 billion as at December 31, 2025, up from N29.95 billion in 2024. Shareholders’ equity also increased to N8.92 billion from N6.63 billion, supported by retained earnings growth.

However, total liabilities rose to N31.03 billion from N23.32 billion, largely driven by higher trade payables and borrowings, reflecting increased business activities.

In line with its improved performance, the board of directors has proposed a dividend of 70 kobo per share, representing a significant increase from 39 kobo paid in 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities remained positive at N2.17 billion, although lower than N5.81 billion recorded in the prior year, indicating higher working capital requirements during the period.

CWG said its operations remain focused on delivering technology-driven solutions, including IT consultancy, managed services, and infrastructure support, positioning the company to benefit from Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

The directors expressed confidence in the company’s outlook, noting that the overall state of affairs remains satisfactory with no material changes expected to adversely impact its financial position.