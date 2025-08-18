CWG, eTranzact Post Gains In H1 As Chams’ Earnings Skide Amid Investment Push

Nigeria’s technology and payments sector delivered a mixed performance in the first half of 2025, as CWG Plc and eTranzact International Plc posted profit gains, while Chams Plc saw its bottom line tumble despite a rise in sales.

The mixed results underscore how cost structures, investment cycles, and operational efficiency are shaping fortunes in a market that continues to expand. Sector-wide, the three listed players generated a combined N51.56 billion in H1 revenue — up 8.6 percent from a year earlier — with aggregate profit after tax climbing 14.7 percent to N5.41 billion.

CWG led the field with a 113 percent surge in profit after tax, climbing to N3.56 billion from N1.67 billion in H1 2024. Revenue grew 18.3 percent to N28.4 billion, buoyed by robust enterprise IT demand and tight cost control. Analysts say the company’s ability to expand both sales and margins positions it for potential re-rating in the equities market, with strong cash generation underpinning investor confidence.

E-Tranzact posted a different but equally notable success. While revenue slipped 5.4 percent to N13.28 billion, profit rose 18 percent to N1.51 billion. The gains were driven by higher transaction volumes, improved settlement processes, and a leaner operating model that curtailed costs.

Market watchers point to this as evidence of an emerging resilience, with the firm proving it can defend profitability even under top-line pressure. In contrast, Chams recorded an 18.8 percent increase in turnover to N9.88 billion, but profit after tax plunged 55 percent to N339.2 million.

The company is in the thick of an aggressive investment phase, pouring capital into platform upgrades, new product rollouts, and expansion into digital identity and payments. While these initiatives have yet to deliver proportional revenue gains, analysts view them as a calculated trade-off — sacrificing near-term profitability in pursuit of longer-term market share.