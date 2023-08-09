C’wealth Youth Games: Okwose sets new record to win 100m title

Nigeria’s sprint youngster, Faith Okwose, is the new Commonwealth Youth Games 100m champion. The 17-year-old scorched to an 11.26 finish to beat Justina Eyakpobeyan, who also ran a new, 11.29 lifetime best, to win the silver medal for a repeat of what happened at the African U-18 championships last May. Interestingly, Okwose, who picked the 100m and 200m silver medals behind Tima Godbless at the National Sports Festival last December in Asaba, Delta State, and Eyakpobeyan are in Team Nigeria’s contingent to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary later this month. Okwose has now moved to joint 26th in the Nigerian all-time list with Patience Knowledge Omovoh and looks like the next big thing in Nigerian track and field. In the men’s 100m final, Okon Isreal Sunday failed to race to the podium as he finished fourth in 10.58. Meanwhile, the duo of Ogazi Samuel Uchenna and Olanrewaju Olawole Erioluwa will run in the final of the 400m on Tuesday after cutting the semifinals.

