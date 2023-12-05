C’wealth pledges to support Nigeria catch up with Pacific countries

The Commonwealth has said it is willing to support Nigeria in developing a policy framework for the solid mineral sector that would enable Nigeria to catch up with the progress made by fellow member countries in the Pacific region. Senior Director, Trade, Oceans, and Natural Resources Department, Commonwealth, Paul Kautoke, disclosed this when the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake paid a courtesy visit to officials at the Commonwealth secretariat, according to a statement yesterday by the minister’s aide, Kehinde Bamigbetan. Kautoke also commended Nigeria’s interest in deep sea mining, adding that deep sea mining holds prospects for the extraction of valuable minerals such as copper, cobalt, nickel, gold, and rare earth elements. Alake welcomed the Commonwealth’s support and indicated that the government would explore the potential of the new venture in collaboration with relevant ministries.

Related