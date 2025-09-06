CWC Project: Abia Govt Grants KCHAqua Consortium Approval In Principle

In line with Governor Alex Otti-led administration’s unwavering commitment to achieving qualitative healthcare, Abia State government has granted an indigenous construction, infrastructure and property development consortium, KCHAqua Investment Limited, approval in principle (Aip) for the construction, equipping and management of the state owned coordinated wholesale center (CWC) that aimed at realising the Federal Government’s quest to end wholesale of drugs in unregulated environment across the country

In a letter conveying the approval, dated September 1, and signed by the Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Public Private Partnership & Investment Promotions Office, Chinedum Chijioke, the KCHAqua consortium is partnering with Abia State government to build the CWC, at Umuimo in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of the state.

The state government listed a number of conditions that must be met before groundbreaking, and they include: submission of evidence of Financial Capacity; submission of Architectural and Engineering drawings; Bill of Quantities specifications for the project, and an Implementation plan.

Others include submission of environmental and social impact assessment report; submission of Off-Takers Agreement; Agreement on Abia State government’s stake and payment of administrative & other applicable fees

“The above-named project is hereby granted Approval in Principle (AiP) by the Chairman, Governing Council, Abia Public Private Partnership & Investment Promotions Office, subject to further review and refinement.

“This AiP confirms that the project concept aligns with the State’s strategic intent, goals, and aspirations,’’ Chijioke said.

The project has an implementation timeline of 18 months, and it’s expected to create over 3000 employment opportunities.

The project will feature the construction of 1,000 shops for pharmaceutical wholesalers for the first phase, with sizes specifically designed to accommodate their operational needs.

The facility will also offer modern amenities and infrastructure, such as banking halls, a fire station, parking lots, emergency medical services, a food court, utility and security facilities, all aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

Additionally, on-site regulatory offices will be available for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government in 2003, muted the idea of a Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) for pharmaceuticals in its determination to curb the incidence of fake, adulterated and counterfeit drugs, and also to end the chaotic and dangerous trade in drugs in the open markets at Ariaria in Abia State, Idumota in Lagos State, Onitsha Head Bridge in Anambra State and Sabon Gari in Kano State.

For years, federal regulatory agencies, particularly the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had engaged perpetrators of this unwholesome trade in a costly battle.

The journey to the CWC, which reached an epoch with the commissioning of the Kanawa Pharmaceutical Coordinated Wholesale Centre, also known as Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Pharmaceutical Centre in Kano, has recently served as a wake-up call for the quick implementation of the project in the remaining states.