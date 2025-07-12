CWC: Magician Maresca Moves To Stun Favourites In Final

As Chelsea gear up for their biggest challenge yet this season, the FIFA Club World Cup final against red-hot favourites Paris Saint-Germain, one man stands quietly at the centre of it all: Enzo Maresca, the calm Italian tactician many are calling Chelsea’s quiet magician.

The 45-year-old former Leicester City coach may not have arrived at Stamford Bridge with much fanfare. Still, in just one season, he has transformed a team of promising but underachieving young talents into a trophy-chasing machine. And now, with one game left in the season, Maresca is 90 minutes away from achieving the unthinkable, leading Chelsea to a historic second Club World Cup title by dethroning Europe’s most dominant team.

When Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino after just one season despite a strong finish that secured European football the club once again took a bold step. In came Maresca, known more for his steady hand than for fireworks. But what he lacked in noise, he has made up for in results.

This season, Maresca guided Chelsea to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, securing UEFA Champions League qualification. He followed that up with a dominant 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final — a victory that made Chelsea the first club in history to win all four of UEFA’s major trophies.

Now, the Italian is just one step away from adding global silverware to his impressive first-year résumé.

Under Maresca, individual players have flourished. Moises Caicedo has grown into one of Europe’s most dominant defensive midfielders. Enzo Fernandez has found his rhythm and emerged as a natural leader. And Levi Colwill has become a rock at the heart of the defence.

Even Cole Palmer, who had been struggling for form, has rediscovered his magic. With Maresca’s clever tactical tweaks — moving Palmer between the wings and central attacking roles — the young England star has come alive at the perfect time.

“He’s an ex-footballer, so he understands us,” said Romeo Lavia. “He knows what players are going through, and that makes a big difference.”

Tosin Adarabioyo, a key part of Chelsea’s backline, echoed that sentiment: “He’s a young manager, but he’s doing incredible things. We’ve all bought into his philosophy, and the results speak for themselves.”

Unlike some of his high-profile predecessors — Mourinho, Conte, Tuchel Maresca is not one for drama. His calm demeanour, quiet confidence, and deep understanding of the game have helped bring stability to a club often known for turmoil.

And that calm will be needed in full force as Chelsea prepare to face Luis Enrique’s PSG, a side that has looked nearly unstoppable. PSG have breezed through the tournament, scoring 4-0 wins three times and demolishing Real Madrid in the semi-finals. They’ve only conceded one goal, and they’ve played like champions from start to finish.

Still, Maresca remains focused.

“It has been a fantastic season, top four in the Premier League, a European trophy, and now this,” he said after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fluminense in the semi-final. “We’re so, so happy. Now, it’s just one game left — hopefully, we can finish the job.”

A win on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey would not only bring Chelsea their second Club World Cup titl, it could signal the beginning of a new era under Maresca. The young manager has already done what many doubted: brought belief, unity, and silverware back to Stamford Bridge.

And if he beats this all-conquering PSG side, Enzo Maresca’s quiet revolution may roar loud enough to shake European football.

One final. One magician. One shot at history.