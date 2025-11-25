New Telegraph

November 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CWAY Food &…

CWAY Food & Beverages Unveils Cappuccino Milk Drink To Consumers

In response to evolving consumer preferences and the growing demand for innovative beverage options in the Nigerian market, foremost food and beverage company, CWAY Foods and Beverages launched its latest innovation, Cappuccino Milk Drink, a premium coffee-flavoured beverage into the market.

The unveiling, which took place in Ikeja, Lagos, marks a major milestone for the company as it expands its ready-to-drink beverage portfolio with a product designed for quality, convenience, and everyday enjoyment.

Speaking at the launch, Arun Bhintade, General Manager, CWAY Food & Beverages Nigeria Company Limited, expressed the company’s excitement about the new offering: “We are very happy to launch Cappuccino Milk Drink.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It is rich in coffee flavour, high in milk value, and nutritious. At CWAY, we consistently listen to consumers and innovate to meet their needs. We never compromise on quality, and our mission is to enrich lives across Nigeria, Africa, and globally.”

Bhintade emphasized that Lagos and the Southwest region remain a strategic focus for the company’s growth.

He said: “This product will create tremendous change in Lagos and the Southwest.”

“We believe people will love and enjoy it, and with collective effort, Cappuccino Milk Drink will become one of the strongest products in the market.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

TETFund Pledges To Deepen Academic Standards, Strengthen Institutional Capacity
Read Next

Constitution Review: Senate, Reps To Engage Govs Tomorrow – Deputy Speaker