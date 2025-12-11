CWAY Cappuccino Milk Drink Hits Northern, S’South, S’East Markets

A leading FMCG company, CWAY Food and Beverages Limited, has announced the launch of its newest product Cappuccino Milk Drink in Abuja for the Northern markets, South-South and South East markets.

The new product is a rich, filling and refreshing beverage. Cappuccino Milk Drink is sure to delight coffee lovers across the country “Our goal is to be the top-of-mind choice for coffee-flavoured beverage in Nigeria,” said Ayobami Awowoyin, Brand and Marketing Manager of Cappuccino Milk Drink.

The Deputy General Manager, Sales, Mr Akinloye Dele, noted that this newest CWAY innovation, Cappuccino Milk Drink, is evident of the company’s commitment in continuing to deliver trade benefits to her trade partners and quality premium products for all.