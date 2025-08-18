CVR: We Registered 26,255 Voters In One Day – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said a total of 26,255 new voters applied for registration through its portal, http//cvr.inecnigeria.org, on the first day of the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC, in a statement on its official X handle, explained that the figure was as of 12.35 pm., August 18.

The commission had disclosed that the online registration exercise, which began on Monday, August 18, will be followed by an in-person registration option a week later, on August 25.

According to INEC, the two processes will continue simultaneously for a year until August 30, 2026.

It will hold in 811 centres made up of 774 Local Government Areas, 37 State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) INEC offices nationwide from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm (Monday to Friday) every week with the exception of national public holidays.

For easy identification, INEC said it is deploying an online CVR Live Locator to assist citizens in locating the registration centres nationwide.

“The locator will go live a day before the commencement of the CVR on 17th August 2025 and can be accessed at the following address https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/locator,” explained iNEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun.

The National Commissioner added that the commission has uploaded a 38-page document to its website and other official online platforms, indicating the addresses of the 811 in-person registration centres nationwide, while dedicated telephone numbers have been given for each state to serve as a Help Desk for citizens who require further clarification.

“The procedure for both the online and in-person registrations remains the same as was the case in 2022,” Olumekun added. For