CVR: We Recorded 288,614 Complete Registrants – INEC

…Says online registration now 3.5m

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated that a total of 288,614 persons have completed their physical registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

INEC started voter registration on August 18 with an online process, and on August 25, the commission began simultaneous online and physical registration to allow those who had registered online to complete their registration process.

INEC National Commissioner Sam Olumekun, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the number of online registrants is now 3,544,850.

Olumekun, who is also Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, stated that female registrants still lead in both the online and physical registrations.

According to him, out of the 288,614 persons who have completed their physical registration, 132,634 (45.96%) are male, while 155,980 (54.04%) are female.

“In terms of age and occupation, 215,414 (74.64%) are between the ages of 18 and 34, while 114,150 (39.55%) are students,” he explained.

The National Commissioner added that 1,709,933 (48.24%) out of the 3,544,850 online registrants are male, while 1,834,917 (51.76%) are female.

“In terms of age and occupation, the majority, 2,291,809 (64.65%), are between the ages of 18 and 34, while 882,441 (24.89%) are students,” he said.

He appreciated Nigerians for their positive response since the exercise began, but reiterated that voter registration is only open to citizens who are 18 years and above “at the time of registration.

“It is illegal for anyone to encourage underage registration or those below 18 years of age to register in anticipation that they will attain the legal age of voting by the time the general election is held in 2027.”