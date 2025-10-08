CVR: Over 6.8m Nigerians Complete Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said a total of 6.85 million Nigerians have registered in the preonline registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as October 5.

The commission stated this in its week six update cited on INEC website yesterday by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The commission stated that 3.58 million of the figure representing 52.23 per cent was female, while 3.27 million representing 47.77 was male.

It explained that tab 4,689,637 of the pre-online registrations were youths between age 18 and 34, adding that 1,728,384 were students, while154,479 were Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs). On the physical registration, INEC said a total of 1,216,048 Nigerians had completed their registration as of October 5.