CVR: Over 5m Nigerians’ve Registered Online – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said no fewer than 505,906 Nigerians have completed their online pre-registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise within the first five days of its resumption.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at a sensitisation rally in Abuja on Friday, said it is an indication that Nigerians are eager to participate in the democratic process.

Prof. Yakubu, who was represented at the event by National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, explained that the exercise, which began on Monday, August 18, with online pre-registration, will move into its physical phase from Monday, August 25.

According to him, citizens who pre-registered online as well as those registering afresh would be able to complete the process at INEC local government and state offices nationwide, where their biometrics would be captured.

The sensitisation took the form of a colourful roadshow organised by the Voter Education and Publicity Department, with the train moving from the INEC Headquarters in Maitama, distributing flyers and engaging Nigerians from Maitama through Banex Plaza in Wuse and down to the bustling Wuse Market.

INEC said similar flag-offs and sensitisation activities would be replicated across the states of the federation.

Professor Yakubu urged all eligible citizens, especially young Nigerians, those who have just turned 18, and those who need to update or transfer their voter records, to take advantage of the exercise.

“Your Permanent Voter Card (PVC) is key to making your voice heard,” he said, while calling on political parties, civil society organisations, the media and stakeholders to join hands with the Commission in raising awareness.

The CVR exercise will run across 811 centres nationwide, including all 774 Local Government offices and State offices, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays.

Through its dedicated portal www.cvr.inecnigeria.org, citizens can pre-register, confirm their PVC status, locate registration centres, transfer registration, request replacement of lost or damaged PVCs, and correct personal information.

The commission assured Nigerians that special provisions have been made to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.