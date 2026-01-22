CVR: Oborevwori, INEC, Others Lament Low Turnout In Delta

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have expressed concern over the low turnout for the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

At a sensitisation and advocacy engagement organised by INEC in collaboration with the Delta State Government in Asaba yesterday stakeholders called for a hi-tech grassroot mobilisation, if the second phase must succeed.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, described the registration figures from the first phase as far below expectations.

He lamented that the 76,000 registrants recorded during the first phase in the state did not reflect “the population strength and democratic consciousness of the state.”